American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)’s traded shares stood at 2,224,147 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $82.6, to imply a decline of -1.82% or -$1.53 in intraday trading. The AEP share’s 52-week high remains $104.97, putting it -27.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $65.14. The company has a valuation of $40.99 Billion, with an average of 2.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AEP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.76.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) trade information

After registering a -1.82% downside on the day, American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $90.47- this Friday, Nov 13, jumping 8.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.88%, and -9.54% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -12.63%. Short interest in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) saw shorts transact 7.87 Million shares and set a 2.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $97.44, implying an increase of 17.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $78 and $108 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEP is trading +30.75% off suggested target high and -5.57% from its likely low.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Electric Power Company, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) shares are +8.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.12% against -0.6%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.7% this quarter before jumping 13.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.96 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.18 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.65 Billion for this quarter and $3.75 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.6% before jumping 11.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.5% annually.

AEP Dividends

American Electric Power Company, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 18 and February 22, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.96, with the share yield ticking at 3.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)’s Major holders

American Electric Power Company, Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.1% of the shares at 77.1% float percentage. In total, 1440 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 44.57 Million shares (or 8.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.64 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 34.93 Million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.86 Billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund holds roughly 16,625,017 shares. This is just over 3.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.36 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.12 Million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $1.12 Billion.