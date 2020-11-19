Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s traded shares stood at 1,573,128 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $74.01, to imply a decline of -1.3% or -$0.98 in intraday trading. The ORA share’s 52-week high remains $87.07, putting it -17.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.44. The company has a valuation of $3.78 Billion, with an average of 629.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 498.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ORA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.37.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) trade information

After registering a -1.3% downside on the day, Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $83.00- this Tuesday, Nov 17, jumping 10.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.42%, and 1.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.76%. Short interest in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) saw shorts transact 5.72 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.6, implying a decline of-0.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $68 and $78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORA is trading +5.39% off suggested target high and -8.12% from its likely low.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $185.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $183.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $192.44 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -45.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11% annually.

ORA Dividends

Ormat Technologies, Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 0.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.79%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s Major holders

Ormat Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 1.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.99% of the shares at 91.24% float percentage. In total, 321 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orix Corp. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.99 Million shares (or 21.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $649.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.24 Million shares, or about 8.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $250.42 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,161,318 shares. This is just over 2.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 Million, or 2% of the shares, all valued at about $64.83 Million.