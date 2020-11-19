Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares stood at 1,882,644 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.24, to imply a decline of -2.04% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The FSM share’s 52-week high remains $8.11, putting it -29.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.47. The company has a valuation of $1.16 Billion, with an average of 3.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FSM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.1.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

After registering a -2.04% downside on the day, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.52-1 this Friday, Nov 13, jumping 16.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.72%, and -7.62% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 53.06%. Short interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) saw shorts transact 9.46 Million shares and set a 2.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.1, implying an increase of 29.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.5 and $9.12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSM is trading +46.15% off suggested target high and 4.17% from its likely low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are +49.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.88% against 8.5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.7% this quarter before jumping 12.5% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 26.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.75% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 161.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. insiders hold 0.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.89% of the shares at 41.24% float percentage. In total, 185 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 20.23 Million shares (or 11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 3.91 Million shares, or about 2.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $24.86 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 10,531,653 shares. This is just over 5.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.78 Million, or 4.77% of the shares, all valued at about $58.14 Million.