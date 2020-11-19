In last trading session, Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw 1,281,495 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1 trading at $0.06 or 5.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.7 Million. That closing price of FTEK’s stock is at a discount of -105% from its 52-week high price of $2.05 and is indicating a premium of 70% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.82%, in the last five days FTEK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $1.4 price level, adding 28.57% to its value on the day. Fuel Tech, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20% in past 5-day. Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) showed a performance of 23.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55.24 Million shares which calculate 20.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 75% for stock’s current value.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.1%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44 institutions for Fuel Tech, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Grace & White Inc /ny is the top institutional holder at FTEK for having 1.83 Million shares of worth $1.54 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.25 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.05 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 210035 shares of worth $176.43 Thousand or 0.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 203.5 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $170.94 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.82% of company’s stock.