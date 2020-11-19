In last trading session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) saw 7,284,670 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.67 trading at -$0.66 or -2.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.8 Billion. That closing price of HYLN’s stock is at a discount of -137.78% from its 52-week high price of $58.66 and is indicating a premium of 61.49% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.61%, in the last five days HYLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the stock touched $26.89- price level, adding 8.26% to its value on the day. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 146.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.02% in past 5-day. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) showed a performance of -8.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.59 Million shares which calculate 1.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +9.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.82% for stock’s current value.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%