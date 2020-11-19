In last trading session, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) saw 5,194,616 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.68 trading at $0.2 or 1.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $772.73 Million. That closing price of SBE’s stock is at a discount of -6.66% from its 52-week high price of $20.99 and is indicating a premium of 52.34% from its 52-week low price of $9.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.68 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.03%, in the last five days SBE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the stock touched $20.99- price level, adding 6.24% to its value on the day. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation’s shares saw a change of 100.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.76% in past 5-day. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) showed a performance of 29.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.41 Million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63 institutions for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at SBE for having 2.14 Million shares of worth $33.4 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Governors Lane LP, which was holding about 961.49 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15Million.