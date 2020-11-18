In the latest trading session, 1,708,669 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.(NASDAQ:WSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.06 changing hands around $0.75 or 0.0352, the market valuation stands at $5.04 Billion. WSC’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.77% off its 52-week high of $22.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.45, which suggests the current value is an impressive 66.23% up since. When we look at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 Million.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) trade information

Instantly WSC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.52%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.14- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 0.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.195, with the 5-day performance at 0.0628 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is 0.2728 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.14 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +65.84% over the past 6 months, a -480% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.3%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +133.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $428.1 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $411.38 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $278.05 Million and $255.82 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 84.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.6% per year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.01% of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares while 76.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.65%. There are 293 institutions holding the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 5.37% of the shares, roughly 12.25 Million WSC shares worth $204.37 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.78% or 8.61 Million shares worth $143.64 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 5524597 shares estimated at $92.15 Million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 3.59 Million shares worth around $59.87 Million.