In the latest trading session, 2,981,615 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation(NYSE:BK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.47 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.0009, the market valuation stands at $34.96 Billion. BK’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.73% off its 52-week high of $51.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 33.11% up since. When we look at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.01 Million.

Analysts give the The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended BK as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.89.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) trade information

Instantly BK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.09%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $40.21- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 1.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2139, with the 5-day performance at 0.025 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) is 0.0406 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BK’s forecast low is $40 with $54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.34% for it to hit the projected low.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +13.2% over the past 6 months, a -1.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -30%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -11.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.81 Billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $3.8 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $3.99 Billion and $4.11 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.9%. The 2020 estimates are for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation earnings to increase by 14.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.76% per year.

BK Dividends

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 20, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 3.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.24. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 2.12%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares while 86.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.35%. There are 1261 institutions holding the The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 8.17% of the shares, roughly 72.36 Million BK shares worth $2.48 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.29% or 64.64 Million shares worth $2.5 Billion as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 32481224 shares estimated at $1.26 Billion under it, the former controlled 3.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 22.7 Million shares worth around $877.27 Million.