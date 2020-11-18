SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1,202,800 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $788Million, closed the last trade at $7.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.96% during that session. The SFL stock price is -104.99% off its 52-week high price of $14.8 and 14.82% above the 52-week low of $6.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 665.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) trade information

Despite being -0.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the SFL stock price touched $7.90-8 or saw a rise of 8.61%. Year-to-date, SFL Corporation Ltd. shares have moved -50.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) have changed -3.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +121.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.97% from current levels.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115.04 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $114.87 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $111.53 Million and $119.88 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.1% for the current quarter and -4.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -7.7%.

SFL Dividends

SFL Corporation Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 8.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.89%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.51% with a share float percentage of 39.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SFL Corporation Ltd. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with over 7.82 Million shares worth more than $58.57 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation held 6.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 6.1 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.72 Million and represent 5.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 1954537 shares of worth $14.64 Million while later fund manager owns 1.75 Million shares of worth $14.52 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.