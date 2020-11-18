Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 2.47 and has seen 1,479,921 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $221.59 per share which meant it gained $11.58 on the day or 5.51% during that session. The CVNA stock price is -9.28% off its 52-week high price of $242.15 and 90% above the 52-week low of $22.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 Million shares.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Sporting 5.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the CVNA stock price touched $223.71 or saw a rise of 0.95%. Year-to-date, Carvana Co. shares have moved 140.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have changed 0.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.23.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carvana Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +143.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.37%, compared to 8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.8% and 57.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +35.7%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.59 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.67 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.1 Billion and $1.1 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.7% for the current quarter and 52.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.5%.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 119.24% with a share float percentage of 122.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carvana Co. having a total of 410 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.8 Million shares worth more than $1.54 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 18.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 8.69 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.94 Billion and represent 12.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.63% shares in the company for having 2563416 shares of worth $308.12 Million while later fund manager owns 2.2 Million shares of worth $490.26 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.