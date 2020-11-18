In the latest trading session, 9,972,710 Cisco Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CSCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.08 changing hands around $0.2 or 0.0049, the market valuation stands at $177.56 Billion. CSCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.49% off its 52-week high of $50.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 23% up since. When we look at Cisco Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.86 Million.

Analysts give the Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended CSCO as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Cisco Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.75.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Instantly CSCO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.49%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $42.59- on Monday, Nov 16 added 1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1228, with the 5-day performance at 0.0696 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 0.0475 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.9, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CSCO’s forecast low is $41 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +42.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -2.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cisco Systems, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -7.83% over the past 6 months, a -1.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.9%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Cisco Systems, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -2.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.91 Billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Cisco Systems, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44287 will be $12.32 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $12.01 Billion and $11.98 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Cisco Systems, Inc. earnings to decrease by -6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.14% per year.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 10 – February 15, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 3.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.44. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 3.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Cisco Systems, Inc. shares while 73.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.01%. There are 3219 institutions holding the Cisco Systems, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.92% of the shares, roughly 334.11 Million CSCO shares worth $13.16 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.61% or 321.42 Million shares worth $12.66 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 108000000 shares estimated at $5.05 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 88Million shares worth around $4.1 Billion.