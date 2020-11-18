Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) has a beta value of -0.06 and has seen 7,726,833 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.29 Million, closed the last trade at $2.14 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 18.23% during that session. The MRIN stock price is -166.36% off its 52-week high price of $5.7 and 64.02% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 763.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.03 Million shares.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Sporting 18.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the MRIN stock price touched $2.37-9 or saw a rise of 9.7%. Year-to-date, Marin Software Incorporated shares have moved 55.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) have changed 65.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 396.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 78.77.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.45% with a share float percentage of 22.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marin Software Incorporated having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 405.01 Thousand shares worth more than $538.66 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with the holding of over 194.11 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.17 Thousand and represent 3.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 41968 shares of worth $59.59 Thousand while later fund manager owns 22.03 Thousand shares of worth $29.96 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.4% of company’s outstanding stock.