Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 2,941,545 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.01 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -2.49% during that session. The CDE stock price is -12.26% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 75.97% above the 52-week low of $1.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 Million shares.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Despite being -2.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the CDE stock price touched $8.59-4 or saw a rise of 4.07%. Year-to-date, Coeur Mining, Inc. shares have moved 1.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have changed 3.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $229.87 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $254.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $195.04 Million and $173.17 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.9% for the current quarter and 46.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -510.8%.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.21% with a share float percentage of 72.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeur Mining, Inc. having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 23.77 Million shares worth more than $175.39 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.19 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.4 Million and represent 8.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.72% shares in the company for having 13952101 shares of worth $98.64 Million while later fund manager owns 8.76 Million shares of worth $61.93 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.59% of company’s outstanding stock.