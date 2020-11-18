Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 1,847,301 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.87 Billion, closed the last trade at $49.89 per share which meant it gained $2.52 on the day or 5.32% during that session. The HTHT stock price is -1.18% off its 52-week high price of $50.48 and 49.87% above the 52-week low of $25.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 Million shares.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Sporting 5.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the HTHT stock price touched $50.48- or saw a rise of 1.17%. Year-to-date, Huazhu Group Limited shares have moved 24.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have changed 19.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.55.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Huazhu Group Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -207.06%, compared to -48.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -89.7% and -57.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $468.52 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $452.53 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $436.53 Million and $407.69 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.3% for the current quarter and 11% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +80.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +146.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.56%.

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between December 07 and December 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.34 at a share yield of 0.73%.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.55% with a share float percentage of 50.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huazhu Group Limited having a total of 337 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 37.34 Million shares worth more than $1.31 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 50.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.12 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $437.74 Million and represent 13.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 43.21% shares in the company for having 31792241 shares of worth $1.09 Billion while later fund manager owns 3.27 Million shares of worth $141.2 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.44% of company’s outstanding stock.