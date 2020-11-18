Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,384,268 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $417.08 Million, closed the last trade at $8.4 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 5.4% during that session. The FNKO stock price is -111.43% off its 52-week high price of $17.76 and 62.86% above the 52-week low of $3.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 668.33 Million shares.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) trade information

Sporting 5.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the FNKO stock price touched $8.52-1 or saw a rise of 1.41%. Year-to-date, Funko, Inc. shares have moved -51.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have changed 37.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Funko, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +72.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -84.38%, compared to 17.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.7% and -25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.8%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $196.08 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $142.34 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $213.55 Million and $136.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.2% for the current quarter and 4.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +22% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.7%.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.3% with a share float percentage of 91.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Funko, Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. with over 10.94 Million shares worth more than $63.34 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. held 30.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 2.31 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.38 Million and represent 6.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 1094915 shares of worth $6.39 Million while later fund manager owns 585.72 Thousand shares of worth $3.4 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.