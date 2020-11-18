Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1,861,521 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.81 Billion, closed the last trade at $125.12 per share which meant it gained $5.19 on the day or 4.33% during that session. The ENPH stock price is -3.59% off its 52-week high price of $129.61 and 85.93% above the 52-week low of $17.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.42.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Sporting 4.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the ENPH stock price touched $126.58 or saw a rise of 1.15%. Year-to-date, Enphase Energy, Inc. shares have moved 378.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have changed 12.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $114.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $93 while the price target rests at a high of $142. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.67% from current levels.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enphase Energy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +94.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.68%, compared to 20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.7% and -7.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.8%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $255.23 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $260.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $210.03 Million and $205.54 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.5% for the current quarter and 26.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +53.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +34.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.61%.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.29% with a share float percentage of 84.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enphase Energy, Inc. having a total of 548 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.03 Million shares worth more than $1.08 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $507.58 Million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.46% shares in the company for having 4365149 shares of worth $263.48 Million while later fund manager owns 3.3 Million shares of worth $272.64 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.