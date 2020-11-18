Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1,349,913 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $209.39 Million, closed the last trade at $2.11 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.94% during that session. The ANH stock price is -80.09% off its 52-week high price of $3.8 and 62.56% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 983.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 545.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) trade information

Sporting 3.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the ANH stock price touched $2.12-0 or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares have moved -40.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) have changed 24.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.21% from current levels.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.88 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $10.18 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -310.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.29%.

ANH Dividends

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 10.99%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 13.45%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.04% with a share float percentage of 50.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.38 Million shares worth more than $17.03 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 6.11 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.02 Million and represent 6.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.02% shares in the company for having 3000488 shares of worth $5.1 Million while later fund manager owns 2.41 Million shares of worth $3.95 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.