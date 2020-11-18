In the latest trading session, 22,421,751 Wells Fargo & Company(NYSE:WFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.63 changing hands around $0.59 or 0.0236, the market valuation stands at $105.66 Billion. WFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -113.62% off its 52-week high of $54.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 19% up since. When we look at Wells Fargo & Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 45.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.73 Million.

Analysts give the Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended WFC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Wells Fargo & Company’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.59.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Instantly WFC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.36%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $25.95- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.5217, with the 5-day performance at 0.0637 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is 0.1255 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.16, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WFC’s forecast low is $23 with $65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +153.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wells Fargo & Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +2.12% over the past 6 months, a -90.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -30%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Wells Fargo & Company estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -1.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4500% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.03 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $17.51 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $19.86 Billion and $17.72 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Wells Fargo & Company earnings to decrease by -6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.87% per year.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 15, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 1.6% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.4. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 3.69%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Company shares while 69.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.41%. There are 2058 institutions holding the Wells Fargo & Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 7.35% of the shares, roughly 303.98 Million WFC shares worth $7.78 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.16% or 295.95 Million shares worth $6.96 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 105000000 shares estimated at $2.69 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 77.41 Million shares worth around $1.98 Billion.