In the latest trading session, 8,000,626 Vale S.A.(NYSE:VALE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.52 changing hands around -$0.04 or -0.0028, the market valuation stands at $64.2 Billion. VALE’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.19% off its 52-week high of $13.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.49, which suggests the current value is an impressive 48.16% up since. When we look at Vale S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 41.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.11 Million.

Analysts give the Vale S.A. (VALE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VALE as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Vale S.A.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.75.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Although VALE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.28%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.83- on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 1.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0473, with the 5-day performance at 0.0621 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is 0.1339 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 72.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VALE’s forecast low is $13 with $19.03 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vale S.A. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +37.83% over the past 6 months, a 6.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.1%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Vale S.A. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +725%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 685.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.42 Billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Vale S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $9.08 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $9.96 Billion and $7Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Vale S.A. earnings to decrease by -126%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.3% per year.

VALE Dividends

The 5.47% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.69.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Vale S.A. shares while 19.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.57%. There are 490 institutions holding the Vale S.A. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 2.5% of the shares, roughly 132.29 Million VALE shares worth $1.4 Billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.85% or 97.79 Million shares worth $1.03 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 84717257 shares estimated at $896.31 Million under it, the former controlled 1.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 58.7 Million shares worth around $621.04 Million.