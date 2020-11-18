On Tuesday 17 November, after growth on the eve of the biotech firm Moderna, the main stock indices of the United States ended the trading session by decreasing. Moderna has said that the third phase of research of its coronavirus vaccine, attended by 30 thousand people, meets statistical requirements with an efficiency of 94.5 percent.

Statistics released yesterday, meanwhile, showed that industrial performance grew by 1.1% in October after dropping by 0.4% in September. At the same time, after a decrease of 6.73% y/y a month ago, the indicator decreased by 5.34 percent y/y. Thus, for the fourteenth consecutive month, the decline was reported.

Retail sales, in turn increased last month by 0.3 percent m/m, marginally falling short of the 0.5 percent m/m consensus estimate. Commenting on the released results, Raphael Bostic, Chairman of the Federal Reserve of Atlanta, noted that the statistical data for the fourth quarter could be poor relative to the strong recovery that started in May and was observed in the summer.

The NAHB’s (National Association of Home Builders) real estate market index increased from 85 points in October to 90 points in November while the consensus for the same was 85 points.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.56 percent to 29,783 at the end of the day. The broad-market S&P 500 index went down 0.48 percent to 3,609 points, and the high-tech companies’ NASDAQ index fell 0.21 percent to finish at 11,899 points.

At the end of trading on the NYMEX, the price of light crude oil futures for January delivery dropped 0.31 percent to $41.30 per barrel. Following the results of trading on COMEX, the price of gold futures for delivery in December, dropped by $6.15 to $1878.70 per troy ounce. In bonds market, the yield on ten-year Treasury bonds was 0.847 percent.