Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,878,732 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.82 Million, closed the last trade at $5.27 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 5.82% during that session. The UONE stock price is -927.7% off its 52-week high price of $54.16 and 81.97% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 561.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban One, Inc. (UONE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Sporting 5.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 12 when the UONE stock price touched $5.50-4 or saw a rise of 4.18%. Year-to-date, Urban One, Inc. shares have moved 160.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) have changed 6.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 213.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 91.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.85% from current levels.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.84% with a share float percentage of 3.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban One, Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hussman Strategic Advisors, Inc. with over 25Thousand shares worth more than $143.25 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Hussman Strategic Advisors, Inc. held 0.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the holding of over 12.77 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.17 Thousand and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Total Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 5499 shares of worth $20.24 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.26 Thousand shares of worth $18.67 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.