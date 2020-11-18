In the latest trading session, 2,660,593 Twitter, Inc.(NYSE:TWTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.53 changing hands around $0.68 or 0.016, the market valuation stands at $34.51 Billion. TWTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.59% off its 52-week high of $52.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $20, which suggests the current value is an impressive 54.05% up since. When we look at Twitter, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.53 Million.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Instantly TWTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.6%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $44.15- on Thursday, Nov 12 added 1.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.359, with the 5-day performance at -0.0017 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is -0.0492 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.19 days.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Twitter, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +32.95% over the past 6 months, a -130.8% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.4%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Twitter, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +16%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.17 Billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Twitter, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $954.49 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.01 Billion and $807.64 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Twitter, Inc. earnings to increase by 19.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.59% of Twitter, Inc. shares while 76.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.18%. There are 1137 institutions holding the Twitter, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 10.35% of the shares, roughly 82.34 Million TWTR shares worth $2.45 Billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.55% or 60.01 Million shares worth $2.67 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 21239917 shares estimated at $632.74 Million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 18.5 Million shares worth around $551.22 Million.