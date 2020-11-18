In the latest trading session, 1,963,287 Tata Motors Limited(NYSE:TTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.77 changing hands around $0.87 or 0.0803, the market valuation stands at $7.58 Billion. TTM’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.2% off its 52-week high of $14.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.92, which suggests the current value is an impressive 66.69% up since. When we look at Tata Motors Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 Million.

Analysts give the Tata Motors Limited (TTM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 8 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TTM as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. Tata Motors Limited’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) trade information

Instantly TTM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.03%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.93- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 1.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0905, with the 5-day performance at 0.1518 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) is 0.3364 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.94, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TTM’s forecast low is $5.59 with $15.45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -52.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.24%. The 2020 estimates are for Tata Motors Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.9% per year.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Tata Motors Limited shares while 5.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.31%. There are 192 institutions holding the Tata Motors Limited stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.63% of the shares, roughly 3.26 Million TTM shares worth $29.62 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.52% or 2.26 Million shares worth $20.56 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Chindia ETF. With 979496 shares estimated at $6.44 Million under it, the former controlled 1.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Chindia ETF held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 973.76 Thousand shares worth around $6.4 Million.