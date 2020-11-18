Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 994,791 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.88 Billion, closed the last trade at $46.6 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 2.01% during that session. The TOL stock price is -8.2% off its 52-week high price of $50.42 and 71.5% above the 52-week low of $13.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 Million shares.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) trade information

Sporting 2.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the TOL stock price touched $47.01- or saw a rise of 0.87%. Year-to-date, Toll Brothers, Inc. shares have moved 17.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have changed -3.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.32.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Toll Brothers, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +69.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.57%, compared to 7.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.6% and 36.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.1%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.07 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.48 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.29 Billion and $1.3 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.8% for the current quarter and 14.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.88%.

TOL Dividends

Toll Brothers, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 07 and December 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 0.97%.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.68% with a share float percentage of 100.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toll Brothers, Inc. having a total of 493 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 12.47 Million shares worth more than $606.91 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.31 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $550.46 Million and represent 8.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.52% shares in the company for having 6967000 shares of worth $339.01 Million while later fund manager owns 3.28 Million shares of worth $159.6 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.6% of company’s outstanding stock.