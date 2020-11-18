In the latest trading session, 6,924,006 The Charles Schwab Corporation(NYSE:SCHW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.1. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.1 changing hands around $0.2 or 0.0042, the market valuation stands at $92.05 Billion. SCHW’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.19% off its 52-week high of $51.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $28, which suggests the current value is an impressive 42.97% up since. When we look at The Charles Schwab Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.67 Million.

Analysts give the The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended SCHW as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.67.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Instantly SCHW is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.42%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $49.83- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.0319, with the 5-day performance at 0.0615 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is 0.249 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.96, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCHW’s forecast low is $35 with $65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.38% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -28.72% for it to hit the projected low.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Charles Schwab Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +45.15% over the past 6 months, a -15.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.2%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The Charles Schwab Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +8.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.01 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that The Charles Schwab Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $3.9 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $2.61 Billion and $2.62 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 53.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.7%. The 2020 estimates are for The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings to increase by 9.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.09% per year.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 14 – January 18, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 1.47% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.72. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 1.08%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.09% of The Charles Schwab Corporation shares while 70.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.63%. There are 1410 institutions holding the The Charles Schwab Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 5.38% of the shares, roughly 96.76 Million SCHW shares worth $3.51 Billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.32% or 95.66 Million shares worth $3.47 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. With 58378514 shares estimated at $1.97 Billion under it, the former controlled 3.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 36.63 Million shares worth around $1.3 Billion.