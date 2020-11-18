Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1,511,969 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $607.15 Million, closed the last trade at $43.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.24% during that session. The DQ stock price is -459.06% off its 52-week high price of $243.64 and 17.88% above the 52-week low of $35.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 337.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 495.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.61.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Despite being -0.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the DQ stock price touched $47.52- or saw a rise of 8.29%. Year-to-date, Daqo New Energy Corp. shares have moved 325.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have changed 8.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $195.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 347.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $122 while the price target rests at a high of $270. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +519.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 179.94% from current levels.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Daqo New Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +266.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 417.33%, compared to -5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 140.3% and 286% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +96.8%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $139.13 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $256.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $83.91 Million and $118.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 65.8% for the current quarter and 115.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -56.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.96% with a share float percentage of 95.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Daqo New Energy Corp. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nomura Holdings Inc. with over 3.66 Million shares worth more than $98.89 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Nomura Holdings Inc. held 26.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 629.54 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.03 Million and represent 4.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.29% shares in the company for having 456558 shares of worth $16.67 Million while later fund manager owns 139.75 Thousand shares of worth $5.1 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.