SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 1,283,446 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.13 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The SSRM stock price is -34.04% off its 52-week high price of $25.32 and 52.36% above the 52-week low of $9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) trade information

Despite being -1.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the SSRM stock price touched $20.38- or saw a rise of 7.31%. Year-to-date, SSR Mining Inc. shares have moved -1.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) have changed -2.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.19 while the price target rests at a high of $34.26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +81.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.76% from current levels.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SSR Mining Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.85%, compared to 14.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -54.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.34 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.61 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $117.91 Million and $116.98 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -14.9% for the current quarter and -3.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +788.8%.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.77% with a share float percentage of 74.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SSR Mining Inc. having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 23.8 Million shares worth more than $444.38 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.6 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $123.26 Million and represent 3.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.72% shares in the company for having 12537193 shares of worth $232.06 Million while later fund manager owns 9.28 Million shares of worth $171.79 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.23% of company’s outstanding stock.