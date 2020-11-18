In the latest trading session, 18,493,196 Socket Mobile, Inc.(NASDAQ:SCKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.87 changing hands around $0.52 or 0.2213, the market valuation stands at $17.27 Million. SCKT’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.79% off its 52-week high of $4.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 73.52% up since. When we look at Socket Mobile, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 366.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 Million.

Analysts give the Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SCKT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Socket Mobile, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) trade information

Instantly SCKT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 22.13%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.05-7 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 7.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.7516, with the 5-day performance at 0.1744 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) is 1.0393 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 976.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 284.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCKT’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +39.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Socket Mobile, Inc. earnings to increase by 149.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.28% of Socket Mobile, Inc. shares while 3.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.2%. There are 11 institutions holding the Socket Mobile, Inc. stock share, with Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 5.04% of the shares, roughly 306.43 Thousand SCKT shares worth $474.97 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.19% or 72.18 Thousand shares worth $91.67 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 27598 shares estimated at $42.78 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 829 shares worth around $1.28 Thousand.