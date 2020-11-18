Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1,165,930 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.21 Million, closed the last trade at $2.7 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 9.76% during that session. The MFH stock price is -92.59% off its 52-week high price of $5.2 and 62.96% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 206.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 364.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Sporting 9.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the MFH stock price touched $2.80-3 or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. shares have moved 64.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) have changed 8%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +123%.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.19% with a share float percentage of 1.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 41.85 Thousand shares worth more than $91.24 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 33.03 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.99 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.