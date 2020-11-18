1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1,798,122 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.44 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.13% during that session. The FLWS stock price is -47.26% off its 52-week high price of $32.78 and 49.91% above the 52-week low of $11.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 924.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

Despite being -0.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the FLWS stock price touched $22.83- or saw a rise of 2.5%. Year-to-date, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. shares have moved 53.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) have changed -23.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +79.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.82% from current levels.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.43%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.2% and 46.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +69.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.97% with a share float percentage of 138.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. having a total of 252 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 3.46 Million shares worth more than $86.25 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 9.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 2.28 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.9 Million and represent 6.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.1% shares in the company for having 1125644 shares of worth $28.07 Million while later fund manager owns 1.03 Million shares of worth $29.14 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.