Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 996,583 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.12 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.9 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.6% during that session. The LADR stock price is -113.15% off its 52-week high price of $18.97 and 70.22% above the 52-week low of $2.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) trade information

Sporting 1.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the LADR stock price touched $8.92-0 or saw a rise of 0.22%. Year-to-date, Ladder Capital Corp shares have moved -50.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have changed 24.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ladder Capital Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +15.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.63%, compared to -17.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -72.5% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.1 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $76.19 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -30.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -37.5%.

LADR Dividends

Ladder Capital Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.8 at a share yield of 9.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.56%.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.91% with a share float percentage of 56.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ladder Capital Corp having a total of 232 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.01 Million shares worth more than $71.29 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.86 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.78 Million and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 2668946 shares of worth $21.62 Million while later fund manager owns 2.6 Million shares of worth $18.49 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.