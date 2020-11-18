Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,387,249 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.13 Billion, closed the last trade at $37.31 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -2.84% during that session. The KC stock price is -14.71% off its 52-week high price of $42.8 and 54.41% above the 52-week low of $17.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Despite being -2.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the KC stock price touched $40.50- or saw a rise of 7.88%. Year-to-date, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares have moved 56.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have changed 19.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.6%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.96% with a share float percentage of 20.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Trust Advisors LP with over 6.35 Million shares worth more than $187.58 Million. As of September 29, 2020, First Trust Advisors LP held 25.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carmignac Gestion, with the holding of over 5.61 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.76 Million and represent 22.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.97% shares in the company for having 992754 shares of worth $31.29 Million while later fund manager owns 830.23 Thousand shares of worth $26.17 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.32% of company’s outstanding stock.