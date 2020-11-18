Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,144,408 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.75 Million, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.09% during that session. The HJLI stock price is -150% off its 52-week high price of $0.85 and 37.94% above the 52-week low of $0.211. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 735.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) trade information

Sporting 2.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the HJLI stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 3.86%. Year-to-date, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. shares have moved -38.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) have changed -12.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 517.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.1 while the price target rests at a high of $2.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +517.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 517.65% from current levels.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.3%.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.7% with a share float percentage of 6.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC with over 40Thousand shares worth more than $15.44 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is LPL Financial LLC, with the holding of over 25Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.83 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.