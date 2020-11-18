Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 1,585,180 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $347.86 Million, closed the last trade at $3.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.92% during that session. The SELB stock price is -50% off its 52-week high price of $4.83 and 59.63% above the 52-week low of $1.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) trade information

Despite being -0.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the SELB stock price touched $3.44-6 or saw a rise of 6.4%. Year-to-date, Selecta Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 35.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have changed 29.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +303.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.89% from current levels.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.9%, compared to 14.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.6% and 52.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +230.4%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.02 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.65 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +58.4%.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.66% with a share float percentage of 84.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 8.46 Million shares worth more than $20.98 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 7.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mangrove Partners, with the holding of over 5.79 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.35 Million and represent 5.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 2515686 shares of worth $6.54 Million while later fund manager owns 2.1 Million shares of worth $5.96 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.