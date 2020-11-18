Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 2,076,831 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.27% during that session. The SBH stock price is -72.16% off its 52-week high price of $19.23 and 43.78% above the 52-week low of $6.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 Million shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Despite being -0.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the SBH stock price touched $11.27- or saw a rise of 0.84%. Year-to-date, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -38.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have changed 17.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.13.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.5%.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 119.29% with a share float percentage of 120.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. having a total of 296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 18.71 Million shares worth more than $234.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 16.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.93 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.1 Million and represent 15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.3% shares in the company for having 9366025 shares of worth $117.36 Million while later fund manager owns 5.99 Million shares of worth $69.57 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.31% of company’s outstanding stock.