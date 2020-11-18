In the latest trading session, 2,027,943 Regions Financial Corporation(NYSE:RF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.8 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.0112, the market valuation stands at $15.08 Billion. RF’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.01% off its 52-week high of $17.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.94, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.08% up since. When we look at Regions Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.25 Million.

Analysts give the Regions Financial Corporation (RF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended RF as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Regions Financial Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.4.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) trade information

Instantly RF is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.12%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.88- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0839, with the 5-day performance at 0.0572 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is 0.2606 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.95, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RF’s forecast low is $13.5 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.92% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Regions Financial Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +55.42% over the past 6 months, a -47.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -17.3%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Regions Financial Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +2.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 157.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.55 Billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Regions Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.52 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.48 Billion and $1.41 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14%. The 2020 estimates are for Regions Financial Corporation earnings to increase by 13%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 22, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 3.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.62. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 2.94%.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Regions Financial Corporation shares while 76.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.76%. There are 921 institutions holding the Regions Financial Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 12.58% of the shares, roughly 120.78 Million RF shares worth $1.34 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.88% or 85.29 Million shares worth $983.36 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 30401868 shares estimated at $350.53 Million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 27.33 Million shares worth around $303.9 Million.