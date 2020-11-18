Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,153,035 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.69 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The PING stock price is -81.38% off its 52-week high price of $37.8 and 42.32% above the 52-week low of $12.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) trade information

Despite being -1.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the PING stock price touched $22.11- or saw a rise of 5.74%. Year-to-date, Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares have moved -14.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have changed -40.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +91.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.96% from current levels.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.27%, compared to 7.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.9% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.6%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.83 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $68.23 Million and $59.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.9% for the current quarter and 12.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +87.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.65%.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.15% with a share float percentage of 102.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ping Identity Holding Corp. having a total of 231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC with over 43.48 Million shares worth more than $1.36 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC held 53.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.33 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.33 Million and represent 6.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 1251003 shares of worth $39.04 Million while later fund manager owns 1.18 Million shares of worth $36.82 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.