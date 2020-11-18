In the latest trading session, 15,457,067 Nokia Corporation(NYSE:NOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.96 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.0076, the market valuation stands at $21.97 Billion. NOK’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.8% off its 52-week high of $5.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the current value is an impressive 40.91% up since. When we look at Nokia Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 40.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.04 Million.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Instantly NOK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.76%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.97-0 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.0674, with the 5-day performance at 0.056 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is -0.0174 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 48.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nokia Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +2.88% over the past 6 months, a 4% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.6%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Nokia Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -23.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.39 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Nokia Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $5.69 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $7.64 Billion and $5.4 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -67.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Nokia Corporation earnings to increase by 102.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.33% per year.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Nokia Corporation shares while 4.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.71%. There are 502 institutions holding the Nokia Corporation stock share, with Acadian Asset Management the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.16% of the shares, roughly 20.76 Million NOK shares worth $81.18 Million.

Ariel Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.21% or 14.53 Million shares worth $56.8 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Vanguard Fenway Fds-Primecap Core Fund. With 8710633 shares estimated at $38.33 Million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Fenway Fds-Primecap Core Fund held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 4.38 Million shares worth around $19.27 Million.