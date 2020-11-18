Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,221,250 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.19 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.15% during that session. The NMRK stock price is -110.81% off its 52-week high price of $13.85 and 62.1% above the 52-week low of $2.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) trade information

Despite being -0.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the NMRK stock price touched $6.75-2 or saw a rise of 2.67%. Year-to-date, Newmark Group, Inc. shares have moved -51.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have changed 27.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.75 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +52.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.7% from current levels.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Newmark Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +64.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.59%, compared to -23.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -51.9% and 55.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $467.18 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $440.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $632.36 Million and $483.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -26.1% for the current quarter and -9.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

NMRK Dividends

Newmark Group, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 11 and February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.61%.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.68% with a share float percentage of 62.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newmark Group, Inc. having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.77 Million shares worth more than $105.82 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.94 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.92 Million and represent 6.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.24% shares in the company for having 6741386 shares of worth $27.44 Million while later fund manager owns 4.22 Million shares of worth $20.5 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.