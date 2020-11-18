National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has a beta value of 0.7 and has seen 1,379,081 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.15 Billion, closed the last trade at $41.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -1.51% during that session. The NNN stock price is -43.13% off its 52-week high price of $58.87 and 41.55% above the 52-week low of $24.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 Million shares.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) trade information

Despite being -1.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the NNN stock price touched $42.05- or saw a rise of 2.19%. Year-to-date, National Retail Properties, Inc. shares have moved -23.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have changed 20.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.29.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that National Retail Properties, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.71%, compared to -21.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.8% and 11.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.4%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $162.67 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $167.32 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $173.38 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -5.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

NNN Dividends

National Retail Properties, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.08 at a share yield of 4.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.35%.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.69% with a share float percentage of 93.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Retail Properties, Inc. having a total of 559 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.71 Million shares worth more than $876.67 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.28 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $734.34 Million and represent 12.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.06% shares in the company for having 8789260 shares of worth $281.34 Million while later fund manager owns 7.67 Million shares of worth $271.97 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.42% of company’s outstanding stock.