In the latest trading session, 1,613,405 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company(NYSE:MBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.51 changing hands around -$0.09 or -0.0105, the market valuation stands at $7.3 Billion. MBT’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.26% off its 52-week high of $11. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 27.14% up since. When we look at Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 Million.

Analysts give the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MBT as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) trade information

Although MBT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.05%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.60-1 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 1.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.165, with the 5-day performance at 0.0162 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) is 0.0298 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $782.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 9090.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MBT’s forecast low is $660 with $971.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11316.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7655.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -7.82% over the past 6 months, a -6.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.9%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +200%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.71 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.62 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.79 Billion and $1.67 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company earnings to decrease by -14.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.13% per year.

MBT Dividends

The 5.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.47. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 9.61%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares while 31.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.13%. There are 373 institutions holding the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.05% of the shares, roughly 30.49 Million MBT shares worth $266.14 Million.

Lazard Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 29.7 Million shares worth $259.29 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 7916330 shares estimated at $72.75 Million under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.6% of the shares, roughly 6.01 Million shares worth around $53.26 Million.