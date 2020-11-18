ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 1,415,850 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $33.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.48% during that session. The ZTO stock price is -17.87% off its 52-week high price of $38.99 and 38.75% above the 52-week low of $20.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Despite being -0.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the ZTO stock price touched $34.00- or saw a rise of 2.71%. Year-to-date, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares have moved 41.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have changed 14.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.41.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $949.84 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.25 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $752.42 Million and $978.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.2% for the current quarter and 27.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +67.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +24.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.27%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.67% with a share float percentage of 27.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 443 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 38.85 Million shares worth more than $1.43 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 17.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.62 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $527.04 Million and represent 7.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 14.93% shares in the company for having 33756400 shares of worth $1.25 Billion while later fund manager owns 6.48 Million shares of worth $239.92 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.