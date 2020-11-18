Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1,161,350 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.83 Billion, closed the last trade at $89.23 per share which meant it gained $1.98 on the day or 2.27% during that session. The OLLI stock price is -26.17% off its 52-week high price of $112.58 and 67.69% above the 52-week low of $28.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 941.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 891.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

Sporting 2.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the OLLI stock price touched $89.30- or saw a rise of 0.08%. Year-to-date, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 36.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have changed -6.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $109.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70 while the price target rests at a high of $139. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.55% from current levels.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +11.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.59%, compared to 17.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.5% and 23% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27.1%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $404.16 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $503.38 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $322.53 Million and $422.43 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.3% for the current quarter and 19.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.65%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.1% with a share float percentage of 124.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. having a total of 478 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 6.25 Million shares worth more than $545.8 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 6.11 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $596.91 Million and represent 9.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.32% shares in the company for having 4783672 shares of worth $467.13 Million while later fund manager owns 2.61 Million shares of worth $254.78 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.99% of company’s outstanding stock.