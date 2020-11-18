1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,611,588 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.44 Billion, closed the last trade at $33.35 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 1.58% during that session. The ONEM stock price is -34.54% off its 52-week high price of $44.87 and 55.02% above the 52-week low of $15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Sporting 1.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the ONEM stock price touched $36.00- or saw a rise of 7.36%. Year-to-date, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. shares have moved 51.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have changed 9.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32 while the price target rests at a high of $44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.05% from current levels.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -69.01%, compared to 1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.5% and 57.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +31.2%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $106.93 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $108.42 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $77.39 Million and $78.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.2% for the current quarter and 37.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -18.3%.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.44% with a share float percentage of 101.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1Life Healthcare, Inc. having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carlyle Group Inc. with over 20.61 Million shares worth more than $584.58 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Carlyle Group Inc. held 15.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 15.95 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $452.27 Million and represent 11.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 2552763 shares of worth $74.46 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $52.51 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.