In the latest trading session, 2,701,626 Mattel, Inc.(NASDAQ:MAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.3. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.67 changing hands around $0.17 or 0.0117, the market valuation stands at $5.11 Billion. MAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.43% off its 52-week high of $14.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.53, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55.49% up since. When we look at Mattel, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.14 Million.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Instantly MAT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.17%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.75- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.0841, with the 5-day performance at 0.0584 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is 0.1659 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mattel, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +77.26% over the past 6 months, a -223.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.1%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Mattel, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.57 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Mattel, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $664Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.47 Billion and $594.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Mattel, Inc. earnings to increase by 59.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Mattel, Inc. shares while 99.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.46%. There are 382 institutions holding the Mattel, Inc. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 13.84% of the shares, roughly 48.17 Million MAT shares worth $563.6 Million.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.6% or 47.35 Million shares worth $553.97 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund. With 26614138 shares estimated at $257.36 Million under it, the former controlled 7.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund held about 4.2% of the shares, roughly 14.61 Million shares worth around $141.23 Million.