LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 2,125,691 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $81.03 per share which meant it gained $1.36 on the day or 1.71% during that session. The LYB stock price is -18.25% off its 52-week high price of $95.82 and 58.4% above the 52-week low of $33.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) trade information

Sporting 1.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the LYB stock price touched $82.35- or saw a rise of 1.6%. Year-to-date, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares have moved -14.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) have changed 5.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 5Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $79.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62 while the price target rests at a high of $91. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +12.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.49% from current levels.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +34.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.83%, compared to -12.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -38% and 6.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.2%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.9 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.4 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.18 Billion and $7.49 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -15.6% for the current quarter and -1.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -4.07%.

LYB Dividends

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 29 and February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.2 at a share yield of 5.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.41%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.58% with a share float percentage of 101.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LyondellBasell Industries N.V. having a total of 1008 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 31.48 Million shares worth more than $2.22 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Capital International Investors held 9.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.82 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.54 Billion and represent 6.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Balanced Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.84% shares in the company for having 12828600 shares of worth $904.29 Million while later fund manager owns 7.62 Million shares of worth $537.28 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.