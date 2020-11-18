In the latest trading session, 3,666,121 Lumen Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:LUMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.08 changing hands around -$0.06 or -0.0059, the market valuation stands at $11.09 Billion. LUMN’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.52% off its 52-week high of $11.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.16, which suggests the current value is an impressive 19.05% up since. When we look at Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.01 Million.

Analysts give the Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 6 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended LUMN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Although LUMN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.59%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.22- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2354, with the 5-day performance at 0.0445 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is 0.0243 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.87, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LUMN’s forecast low is $7 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -30.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lumen Technologies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +2.42% over the past 6 months, a 12.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.2%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Lumen Technologies, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -6.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.12 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $5.03 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $5.57 Billion and $5.23 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Lumen Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -219.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3% per year.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 10 – February 15, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 9.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 10.35%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Lumen Technologies, Inc. shares while 81.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.74%. There are 981 institutions holding the Lumen Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 11.88% of the shares, roughly 130.34 Million LUMN shares worth $1.31 Billion.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.86% or 97.26 Million shares worth $975.51 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 31260903 shares estimated at $313.55 Million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 27.24 Million shares worth around $273.18 Million.