In the latest trading session, 4,341,615 PaySign, Inc.(NASDAQ:PAYS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.14 changing hands around -$2 or -0.3265, the market valuation stands at $207.56 Million. PAYS’s current price is a discount, trading about -165.22% off its 52-week high of $10.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.63, which suggests the current value is an impressive 12.32% up since. When we look at PaySign, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 369.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 343.75 Million.

Analysts give the PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PAYS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. PaySign, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.04.

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) trade information

Although PAYS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -32.65%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.14-3 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 32.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.5921, with the 5-day performance at -0.2567 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) is -0.2825 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.76 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 103.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PAYS’s forecast low is $6 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +141.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.93% for it to hit the projected low.

PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PaySign, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -13.52% over the past 6 months, a -7.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.5%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. PaySign, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.83 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that PaySign, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $14.54 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $9.77 Million and $10.53 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.2%. The 2020 estimates are for PaySign, Inc. earnings to increase by 176.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.21% of PaySign, Inc. shares while 26.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.4%. There are 116 institutions holding the PaySign, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 4.3% of the shares, roughly 2.15 Million PAYS shares worth $12.21 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 2.08 Million shares worth $20.17 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Wasatch Microcap Fund and Buffalo Small Cap Fund. With 1013125 shares estimated at $5.75 Million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Buffalo Small Cap Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 893.16 Thousand shares worth around $8.67 Million.