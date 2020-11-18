In the latest trading session, 4,821,786 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.(NASDAQ:KDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.72 changing hands around $0.53 or 0.0182, the market valuation stands at $41.84 Billion. KDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.89% off its 52-week high of $31.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.98, which suggests the current value is an impressive 36.14% up since. When we look at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.34 Million.

Analysts give the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended KDP as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KDP’s forecast low is $27 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +5.42% over the past 6 months, a 14.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.8%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +11.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.03 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $2.69 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $2.93 Billion and $2.61 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings to increase by 66.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.7% per year.

KDP Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around October 29, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 2.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.6. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 2.66%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.71% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares while 38.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.9%. There are 623 institutions holding the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock share, with BDT Capital Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 8.13% of the shares, roughly 114.42 Million KDP shares worth $3.16 Billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.01% or 56.39 Million shares worth $1.56 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 28840836 shares estimated at $796.01 Million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 27.93 Million shares worth around $770.76 Million.