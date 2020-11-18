In the latest trading session, 1,852,486 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited(NYSE:HMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.63 changing hands around $0 or 0, the market valuation stands at $2.74 Billion. HMY’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.36% off its 52-week high of $7.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 61.99% up since. When we look at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.34 Million.

Analysts give the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HMY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Although HMY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action 0%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.86-4 on Friday, Nov 13 added 4.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2765, with the 5-day performance at -0.0265 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is -0.1813 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HMY’s forecast low is $5.19 with $8.8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +90.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited earnings to increase by 67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares while 28.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.85%. There are 147 institutions holding the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 25.83% of the shares, roughly 58.49 Million HMY shares worth $308.27 Million.

Exor Investments (UK) LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.75% or 10.75 Million shares worth $56.63 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 34525304 shares estimated at $169.52 Million under it, the former controlled 15.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 9.43% of the shares, roughly 21.35 Million shares worth around $104.84 Million.